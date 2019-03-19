Constant Contact honors Crown Point marketing firm with national award

Constant Contact, a national brand known for online marketing and small business marketing solutions, recently honored Crown Point-based Diversified Marketing Strategies with a national award.
Suburban Boston-based Constant Contact, a 24-year-old company that serves more than 250,000 customers nationwide with a platform for professional-looking email and online marketing campaigns, named Diversified Marketing Strategies a 2018 Solution Provider All Star Award.
“This was an unexpected honor for us,” Diversified Marketing President Andrea Pearman said. “It’s amazing to be in the top 10 percent but even more amazing to see how our efforts are helping our client companies grow.”
The award recognizes the top 10 percent of Constant Contact's customer base in terms of how they use email marketing to engage their own customers. It looks at a number of factors that include level of engagement with email campaigns, click-through rates, use of social sharing features, use of mailing list sign-up tools, and use of reporting tools.
Based in Crown Point, Diversified Marketing is a marketing and advertising agency that focuses on business-to-business strategic marketing.
For more information, visit thinkdiversified.com.