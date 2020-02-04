Construction Advancement Foundation accepting safety award nominations

Construction firms in Northwest Indiana can get recognition for their accomplishments over the past year at the upcoming Construction Advancement Foundation and the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable Safety Awards banquet.
The Construction Advancement Foundation, a local trade association that represents more than 500 contractors, and the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable, a nonprofit council dedicated to "the improvement of construction and maintenance projects in Northwest Indiana," are now accepting nominations for the annual safety awards, which take place every spring. They look to honor Region construction firms that put a focus on safety and quality in their projects.
"Earning an award at this event is a great way for contractors to show their clients and the community their commitment to project excellence," the organizations said in a news release. "The celebration signifies industry-wide recognition throughout Northwest Indiana’s most distinguished construction projects."
The annual awards ceremony will take place on May 6 at the Avalon Manor at 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart. For more information or to download an application packet, visit NWIBRT.org/awards.