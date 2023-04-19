More than 60 companies will be honored for safety and performance at the upcoming Construction Awards Banquet in Hobart.

The Construction Advancement Foundation, a Portage-based construction industry trade association that represents more than 500 contractors, and the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable, a nonprofit that seeks to improve worksite safety with seminars, drug testing and other initiatives, will celebrate the local construction industry's achievements and safety records over the past year on May 11 at Avalon Manor in Hobart.

The Construction Awards Banquet will give awards to a number of companies, contractors and projects. Past honors have gone to some of the largest construction projects in Northwest Indiana, including new hospitals, blast furnace relines at the steel mills and the $4.2 billion BP Whiting Refinery modernization.

Awards are conferred every year for excellence in safety standards, innovation and development. Pushing the idea that "excellence is never an accident," the intent is to recognize Region construction companies for exceeding national safety averages and accident prevention, which helps ensure projects stay affordable.

“Without the achievements of the hardworking men and women that the NWIBRT/CAF banquet recognizes, Northwest Indiana would not be the thriving community that it is," said Rick Foor, chair of the NWIBRT safety committee.

Both tickets and sponsorships are available. To register, visit nwibrt.org.