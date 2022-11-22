Construction booming in Calumet Region

Construction has been booming in Northwest Indiana and is expected to remain busy for years.

Man-hours for skilled tradesmen are up 20% year-over-year in 2021. The union halls are often empty as so many construction workers are out on job sites.

“We had a great year overall in all areas, and I think the work picture looks great for the foreseeable future,” said Randy Palmateer, business manager of the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council. “Everything’s been really strong overall.”

Many major construction projects are underway in Northwest Indiana, including the Albanese Candy expansion, an addition to Hutamaki in Hammond, the new University of Chicago microhospital in Crown Point, the new Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point, the Journeyman Distillery tasting room in Valparaiso, the new Webb Hyundai showroom in Merrillville, Meats by Linz in Hammond, Maple Leaf Crossing in Munster, a new Hyatt Hotel in Munster, the Double Track and West Lake Corridor South Shore Line projects and the school projects in Hanover, Duneland and Crown Point.

Workers also are building major industrial projects, including 1.7 million square feet at the Silos at Sanders Farm development and four speculative buildings at AmeriPlex at the Crossroads in Merrillville.

“It’s worth noting all of the projects above mentioned are being worked under labor agreements secured by the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council,” Palmateer said. “These agreements assure minority and women participation and also have a Helmets to Hardhats provision to put our veterans to work. We thank our contractors and end users/customers for the opportunity to provide a local, diverse and skilled workforce.”

There’s enough work that it’s kept workers busy at a time when construction normally slows down as the weather becomes inhospitable.

“On the industrial front, we’re finishing up turnaround work at BP. The steel mills spent most of their money already so mill work will slow, which is normal for this time of year,” Palmateer said. “The commercial side is still going strong. Material costs are not as high as they used to be.”

Several more major projects are in the pipeline, including a hotel at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, a cold storage facility in Lowell, a NIPSCO solar farm, a south Lake County solar farm, the Fulcrum BioEnergy plant and various school projects.

“I’m confident we have enough work on the books for the next four years,” Palmateer said. “We’re taking apprentices in all the trades: ironworkers, sheet metal workers, insulators and boilermakers. It’s a good time to get into the trades if you’re interested. Everybody’s looking for people. It will slow a little during the holiday season but start booming again next spring. We’ll have enough work for years.”

The industry is normally cyclical but has been on the upswing for a while in Northwest Indiana, Palmateer said. It’s been going strong in the Region partly because the work has been spread out over a number of sectors, instead of just concentrated in one or two.

Workers have been building medical buildings, hospitals, industrial plants, commercial developments, homes, schools, roads and other infrastructure.

“It’s usually feast or famine,” he said. “But now we’ve got commercial, residential, industrial and other construction booming at the same time. We’re training apprentices. We’re trying to man all these projects.”

The construction industry has faced logistical challenges due to supply chain issues.

“There’s an eight-month waiting list for a lot of the materials,” he said. “Prices are coming down but sometimes contractors can only get so far before they had to wait on other materials. Then we just shift to other jobs. It’s a global issue.”

Concrete in particular has been hard to come by, said William Hasse, owner of Calumet City-based Hasse Construction.

“It creates havoc on construction and delivery when we can’t get what we need to finish a job,” he said. “We’re on allocation with cement and concrete and other building materials.”

Labor also has been in short supply.

“The ranks are thin at the union halls,” he said. “There’s a lot of activity in Northwest Indiana. There’s a lot of infrastructure projects: INDOT, underground utilities, bridges and road construction.”

Hasse Construction has been building new medical office buildings in Merrillville, a new South Shore Line passenger station in Miller, a new Charter School of the Dunes at Melton Road and Old Hobart Road and a new Kankakee rest stop on Interstate 65, which will feature a dog park, walking paths and architectural flourishes representing the waves of Lake Michigan. It’s also doing three major road reconstruction projects in East Chicago as well as other infrastructure projects.

“The market is still hot in northwest Indiana. Unemployment is very low in the union building trades sector. We have a lot of Illinois crossover business coming to Northwest Indiana, especially in the warehousing & light manufacturing industry,” he said. “Add to that the heavy industrial manufacturers are investing in their assets. And the health care medical industry is still growing with several new hospitals and medical office buildings are being built in Northwest Indiana.”

NIPSCO is building out a new $370 million natural gas pipeline that’s expected to spur more development in south Lake and Porter counties.

“I drive past that Albanese expansion and it’s huge,” NIPSCO President Mike Hooper said. “There’s a lot of economic expansion right now in Northwest Indiana, and we expect a lot more is coming.”