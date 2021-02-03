Construction firm fined $8,400 after death of worker

Indiana fined a construction firm after the death of worker in August in Lowell.
The Indiana Department of Labor found two serious safety violations after Martin Knip, a 63-year-old LaPorte resident, died in an accident at Wicker Avenue and 219th Avenue.
Knip, a tank truck driver who worked for Walsh & Kelly, died of blunt force trauma after a semitruck crashed into his vehicle and a pickup truck that were part of a road's shoulder maintenance, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department found the semi failed to yield the right of way while changing lanes before it crashed into the pickup and the tank truck, which rolled over into a ditch.
Indiana Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors decided to fine Walsh & Kelly Inc. — which since has been merged into Milestone Contractors — $4,200 after determining "the employer’s safety and health program did not provide for frequent and regular inspections of the job site and equipment and/or was not enforced by a competent person."
"On August 25, 2020, during construction activities, frequent and regular inspections were not made by the employer’s designated competent person, who was on site where employees and competent person were exposed to hazards such as struck-by," Director of Construction Safety Jameson Berry wrote in the safety order.
Both the tank truck and pickup truck flashed hazard lights while the tank truck sprayed tar on the rumble strips and the pickup truck drove 75 feet behind, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
But the state found that traffic control signs meant to protect construction workers were not up to standard at the site, leveling a second $4,200 fine.
"On August 25, 2020, during construction activities, the shadow vehicle being used for protection of construction workers, did not conform to Part 6 of the Indiana Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices (IMUTCD), 2011 Edition, Revision 1," Berry wrote.
The construction firm has until Feb. 12 to resolve the first safety violation and until March 5 to resolve the second.
The company did not return messages for comment. It can challenge the state's findings if it chooses to do so.
