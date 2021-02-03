Construction firm fined $8,400 after death of worker

Indiana fined a construction firm after the death of worker in August in Lowell.

The Indiana Department of Labor found two serious safety violations after Martin Knip, a 63-year-old LaPorte resident, died in an accident at Wicker Avenue and 219th Avenue.

Knip, a tank truck driver who worked for Walsh & Kelly, died of blunt force trauma after a semitruck crashed into his vehicle and a pickup truck that were part of a road's shoulder maintenance, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department found the semi failed to yield the right of way while changing lanes before it crashed into the pickup and the tank truck, which rolled over into a ditch.

Indiana Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors decided to fine Walsh & Kelly Inc. — which since has been merged into Milestone Contractors — $4,200 after determining "the employer’s safety and health program did not provide for frequent and regular inspections of the job site and equipment and/or was not enforced by a competent person."