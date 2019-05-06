When it comes to navigating routes during construction season, it can seem like a Pacman-like maze with the ever-shifting signs and traffic cones.
Some closures have been delayed while other projects are on track for their respective repairs.
Lane closures on Calumet Avenue have been postponed to now begin on or after May 13, Munster officials said. Calumet Avenue was formerly set to reduce to one lane each way, between eastbound 45th Street and Superior Drive, starting Monday in preparation for a massive, two-year project.
This is good news for commuters, considering Burnham Avenue is still closed, which was originally set to reopen by April 28.
Construction on Burnham Avenue’s bridge has been slowed down by the barrage of rainfall, Lynwood village staff said. Burnham Avenue’s closure will stretch through next week, officials said, though an exact date has not yet been announced by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closure currently blocks direct access to Lynwood, south and east of 202nd Street, as well as the Alpine, Paradise and Lynway mobile home parks.
Beginning on or after May 13, traffic will be restricted to one lane north and one lane south on Calumet Avenue between eastbound 45th Street to the north, and Superior Drive to the south. The restrictions are set to stretch until December.
Part of the project will focus on making the Calumet Avenue and 45th Street intersection a four-way intersection, which means that 45th Street eventually must be moved under the railroad tracks, officials said.
Ultimately there will be an underpass for 45th Street built below the Canadian National railroad, and crews will realign 45th Street east of Calumet Avenue to meet 45th Street west of Calumet.
The town said 45th Street will not close until Main Street reopens in early June, following a major bridge replacement project, making it a temporary relief for those hoping to use 45th Street to limit their time on Calumet Avenue.
The Main Street closure, which spans Calumet Avenue to Indianapolis Boulevard, is on schedule to reopen June 1, said Duane Alverson, engineer for the Lake County Highway Department.
Once 45th Street closes, local drivers will need to detour from Calumet Avenue to Fran-Lin Parkway around the closure and back to the open portion of 45th Street.
Regional and truck traffic should try to avoid the area completely and use U.S. 41, U.S. 30, Glenwood Dyer Road, Torrence Avenue and Interstate 80.
77th Avenue closure
In Schererville, the well-traveled 77th Avenue will be closed for four to six weeks beginning Monday for bridge and road paving. It will be closed between U.S. 41 and St. John Road, the town said. Using alternative routes is encouraged, as the road will be shut down at the bridge.
Indianapolis Boulevard is still down to one lane in each direction in Highland between Ramblewood and Industrial drives through the end of May, and Calumet Avenue in Hammond also is down to one lane in each direction between Sibley and Michigan streets through early June.
In East Chicago, the U.S. 12 (Indianapolis Boulevard) bridge will stay shut down through the end of June.
In south Lake County, 101st Avenue, at the border of Crown Point and Merrillville, also remains closed until early August.