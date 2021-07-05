Construction underway on huge America's Antique Mall coming to Highland

A massive antique mall is now under construction at the Highland Ultra Plaza at Indianapolis Boulevard and Ridge Road and plans to soon start hiring.

Demolition is complete at the former Gold's Gym and Big Lots spaces in the outdoor shopping mall, which went into foreclosure after the Ultra supermarket closed for good in 2017 when its Joliet-based parent company Central Grocers — a supplier to independent grocery stores across the Chicagoland metropolitan area — went under.

Workers are now building out the new antique mall at 8311 Indianapolis Boulevard, which will be home to about 300 locked showcases and 300 booths. It's now recruiting dealers to sell antiques, vintage collectibles, jewelry, home decor, furniture and memorabilia.

"Construction is in full swing on creating 55,000 square feet of booths, locked cases and of course our cafe," Founder and Chief Creative Officer Julie Coppedge said. "Midwest Signs did a great job installing our signs and we think they look great. We have hired our assistant manager, MJ Poracky, and will be hiring more associates in mid-July. Our opening is projected for late summer and we are very excited."

Vendors at America's Antique Store will sell antiques, memorabilia, home decor, furniture, jewelry and vintage collectibles.