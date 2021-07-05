Construction underway on huge America's Antique Mall coming to Highland

A massive antique mall is now under construction at the Highland Ultra Plaza at Indianapolis Boulevard and Ridge Road and plans to soon start hiring.
Demolition is complete at the former Gold's Gym and Big Lots spaces in the outdoor shopping mall, which went into foreclosure after the Ultra supermarket closed for good in 2017 when its Joliet-based parent company Central Grocers — a supplier to independent grocery stores across the Chicagoland metropolitan area — went under.
Workers are now building out the new antique mall at 8311 Indianapolis Boulevard, which will be home to about 300 locked showcases and 300 booths. It's now recruiting dealers to sell antiques, vintage collectibles, jewelry, home decor, furniture and memorabilia.
"Construction is in full swing on creating 55,000 square feet of booths, locked cases and of course our cafe," Founder and Chief Creative Officer Julie Coppedge said. "Midwest Signs did a great job installing our signs and we think they look great. We have hired our assistant manager, MJ Poracky, and will be hiring more associates in mid-July. Our opening is projected for late summer and we are very excited."
Vendors at America's Antique Store will sell antiques, memorabilia, home decor, furniture, jewelry and vintage collectibles.
"Our manager, Melanie Mackenzie, has been busy signing up vendors and creating a community with a variety of goods to offer from antiques and vintage to custom-made goods and items curated for home decor," Coppedge said. "We have sold out in many of the booth sizes but still have a couple of 8-by-11 booths. We still have 10-by-10 and 10-by-11 and a few larger booth sizes as well as locked cases for qualified vendors to rent."
American's Antique Mall also will feature a cafe serving coffee and full meals. It plans to host outdoor events like vintage markets, food truck fests and car shows in the parking lot.
"Our construction is on track to finish by mid-August allowing our vendors to move in and start preparing their booths," Coppedge said. "We have some amazing vendors who have signed up and we are excited to see their creativity and displays. We are planning to open for shoppers in early- to mid-September. All this depends on the construction of course, but it seems to be going well."
Coppedge hopes to expand the concept to 10 locations across the nation within the next five years.
For more information, visit www.AmericasAntiqueMall.com, call 219-209-3642, email americasantiquemall@gmail.com or find the business on Facebook.
