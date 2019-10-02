Construction worker dies in accident at BP Whiting Refinery

WHITING — A construction worker died on the job Wednesday at the BP Whiting Refinery.
"BP confirms that a contract worker was injured today at the Whiting refinery," BP spokesman Michael Abendoff said. "BP’s local medical staff provided immediate assistance, but sadly the worker was later pronounced dead. Our thoughts go out to his family and co-workers during this difficult time. BP will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and remains committed to safe, reliable and compliant operations."
The contractor fell about 30 feet, according to the Whiting Fire Department.
The accident took place sometime before noon, Abendoff said. Details about the incident, such as why a safety harness did not prevent the deadly fall, were not immediately available.
"We will be conducting a full investigation to understand what happened," Abendoff said. "Our main priority right now is ensuring the family and all our workers have the support they need."
The worker, who has not been identified, was reportedly a first-year apprentice with Pipefitters Local 597, a large Chicago-based union with union halls in Mokena and Crown Point.
Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura said public safety personnel were at at the scene trying to determine what happened.
"We feel sorry for the person involved," Stahura said. "My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the employee."
Hundreds of construction workers have been on hand on the sprawling 1,400-acre refinery on the Lake Michigan lakeshore in recent months. They have been building a new $300 million naphtha hydrotreater to meet a federal mandate to reduce the amount of sulfur in gasoline.
Workers at the refinery on the Lake Michigan shore in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago also just started a major maintenance project on a fluidic catalytic cracking unit known as a cat cracker. BP scheduled maintenance work on the 65,000-barrel-per-day FCCU 600 that converts the hydrocarbon fractions of crude oil into gasoline and other fuel products.
In 2017, four workers at the BP Whiting Refinery were taken to local hospitals after an industrial accident at a power distribution center there. Fatal accidents are less common at the highly automated refinery, which employs about 1,800 workers in an area roughly as big geographically as Chicago's Loop, than at the neighboring steel mills on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Northwest Indiana.
