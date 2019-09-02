Companies like PacMoore, Huhtamaki and Silgan Containers have a major impact on Northwest Indiana's economy, a new study found.
The Grocery Manufacturers Association released an economic impact study that found that the consumer packaged goods industry, which includes food, beverage, household and personal care products, contributes more than $2 trillion to the nation's gross domestic product. Manufacturers like MonoSol in Merrillville, which makes dissolvable film for single-unit dishwasher and laundry detergent, support 20.4 million jobs nationwide, generating more than $1.1 trillion in income.
In Indiana, the consumer packaged goods industry supports 418,000 direct and induced jobs with more than $21.9 billion in payroll while contributing more than $40.8 billion of the state's economy, the study found. That includes 54,000 direct jobs paying $3.5 billion in labor income.
"In fact, the CPG industry supports 11% of Indiana’s economy," the Grocery Manufacturers Association said in a news release.
In the 1st Congressional District, which encompasses much of Northwest Indiana, the consumer packaged goods sector supports 32,000 jobs with a collective payroll of $1.6 billion, according to the association. The study estimates that the industry contributes $3.2 billion to the Calumet Region economy.
In Northwest Indiana, it includes the Pepsi Beverages distribution center in Munster, Hearthside Food Solutions in Michigan City, Dawn Foods in Crown Point, Land O' Frost in Munster and Cargill in Hammond and at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.