Consumers should be wary of misleading coronavirus cleaning claims, state warns

The state is warning about a surge in false or misleading claims about how effective disinfectants or cleaning services are against the spread of coronavirus.

Companies have claimed they can disinfect homes, workplaces, hospitals, cars and other spaces with products that will specifically kill the SARS-Cov-2 virus that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 70,000 Americans thus far. The Office of the Indiana State Chemist warns cleaning services and cleaning product manufacturers are making exaggerated or outright false claims that could create a false sense of security.

“Consumers should be wary of claims that offer increased or advanced protections tied to this outbreak,” OISC pesticide product registration specialist Sarah Caffery said. “If consumers are wondering about the products they should be using to clean and disinfect their spaces, they should review the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Environmental Protection Agency websites to see what is legal and believed to be effective against the virus.”