Container architecture development to bring piano bar, gastropub and cigar lounge with retractable roof to Munster

MUNSTER — Construction was delayed for more than a year at Maple Leaf Crossing, the new development on Calumet Avenue just north of 45th Avenue that will feature cutting-edge shipping container architecture, a School of Rock, restaurants and other businesses.

But now work is almost complete on a new Hyatt Place Hotel and an office building that has commitments to be almost entirely occupied. Karma Cigar Bar will start construction this spring of a three-story gastropub, wine bar, cigar lounge and rooftop bar with a retractable roof.

"It's going to be a destination," Karma Cigar Bar owner Dhiren Shah said. "It's going to be very metropolitan. It's going to be like a Chicago business in Northwest Indiana."

Project developer Jay Lieser of 1st Metropolitan Builders has been transforming the former Munster Business Complex space in the 9400 block of Calumet Avenue into a walkable campus with a hotel, office building, and retail and restaurant space. Repurposed shipping containers will host smaller businesses, such as coffee shops, stationary shops, wine bars and boutiques.

About $40 million worth of development is under construction. More is on the way.

Work is almost done on the 105-room, four-story Hyatt Place, which aims to open by this summer. It will feature a 3,500-square-foot conference room, a bar and a Topgolf simulator that will allow guests to play indoor golf, soccer and hockey.

It's the first Hyatt Place in the Northwest Indiana market.

"The closest are at Midway Airport and in South Bend," Lieser said. "It's absolutely a high-end hotel. Munster has proven to be a great hotel market with high occupancy."

Munster hotels tend to be busiest between Sunday and Thursday, catering to business travelers visiting the steel mills, Ford plant and local hospitals, Lieser said.

Construction also is close to complete on an office building at Maple Leaf Crossing that will be occupied by doctors, lawyers, financial planners and other professionals. All but two of the 16 units have been sold or leased.

"Since Munster engaged me to be the developer of this project, demand has exceeded my expectations," Lieser said. "We're kitty-corner to the new Centennial Village, so this is becoming the new center of town. We're bookended by the Munster train stops and bookended by the hospitals. We've got 40,000 vehicles passing by daily. We're going to have a new traffic light for traffic to get in and out that was moved up from 45th."

The office building features Indiana limestone, which Lieser became enamored with while studying at Indiana University in Bloomington near the limestone quarries in south-central Indiana. He's incorporated Indiana limestone in masonry throughout his career.

"I bleed cream and crimson," he said. "Indiana limestone is timeless. It's in the Pentagon. It's in the Chrysler Building."

He got the quarries to cut CNC patterns in the limestone sections of the office building facade so it would resemble the shipping containers that will be strewn throughout the Maple Leaf campus after the brick-and-mortar construction is complete.

Work will start this year on two more retail buildings and on the Karma Bistro and Cigar Lounge, a standalone structure that will be a prototype for future locations.

"It's going to be very swanky," Lieser said. "It will have a very sophisticated state-of-the-art ventilation system. It will have multiple patios from the ground level to the second level. There will be al fresco dining on the patios and whatnot. The building will be cutting-edge, like something in downtown Chicago."

The 8,300-square-foot building will feature a gastropub on the first floor that will be nonsmoking until 8 p.m., Shah said. It will have a bourbon bar serving extensive bourbons and whiskeys.

"There will also be a wine bar catering to female customers because cigar bars are male-dominant," he said. "We want professionals to come in to enjoy cigars, wines and bourbons."

The gastropub will serve elevated versions of burgers, sliders, wings, pizza and similar fare, as well as regular steak nights during the week. The bar will feature a grand piano and live music from a piano player on the weekends.

"We will have a state-of-the-art exhaust system and really great food," he said. "We'll have really nice bourbons and scotch. It will be a place for networking in Northwest Indiana with a really great ambiance."

A retractable roof will allow people to enjoy a rooftop bar when it's nice out but be in a climate-controlled environment when it's cold.

"We want something people can enjoy even during the winter months," he said. "I would like to expand this regionally in the Midwest. It's everyone's dream to eventually go national."

The goal is to break ground by March 30 and open by the end of the year.

Lieser is focusing on bringing in such independently owned businesses instead of chains to make Maple Leaf Crossing unique. He's working to bring in restaurants from Chicago.

"They hear the whispers of Munster calling in the streets of Chicago, whether in medicine or hospitality," he said. "It's changing the landscape of Calumet Avenue."

The South Shore Line extension south to Dyer should drive more growth, he said.

"It's been on the calendars since I was a young boy. But now earth is finally being moved. We're benefiting from the proximity to Chicago. There's a huge influx of medicine from Chicago and surrounding areas. They're realizing this is a nice place to live. Physicians and hospital groups are building buildings and improving our landscape in Munster. There's a train coming. There's a new $350 million casino 15 minutes to the east. There's a lot happening in Northwest Indiana."

New developments like Maple Leaf Crossing and the nearby Centennial Village will only cause that growth to snowball, Lieser said.

"We're very happy to be part of it. We will be a destination center," he said. "I think it's an improvement from the Wonder Bread, mini-warehouses and storage units that were here before."

The finishing touch will be shipping containers similar to those in developments in Toronto, Tampa, Las Vegas, Tucson and Chicago.

"Container architecture has spread more since we first announced this project because of the delay," he said. "The cost has also gone up because of the shipping issues. It took a while for the supply chain issues to get back on track."

The 320-square-foot containers are more cost-effective for smaller businesses and allow for a more high-density development.

"They're a wonderful use of smaller space that's full of advantages for the users. They don't cost as much to staff or operate," he said. "We're hoping to have a nice mix of restaurants and taverns and entertainment. We're going full steam ahead."

For more information, visit mapleleafcrossing.com or call 219-836-8282.

