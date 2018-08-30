Contract Services Group attains ISO accreditation

Hammond-based Contract Services Group recently attained the ISO 9001:2015 Accreditation, which is the most widely used Quality Management Systems standard in the world.
The Hammond-based company subcontracts assembly, warehousing and quality control jobs for manufacturing operations in Hammond and Detroit, both in-house and at customers' facilities. It first earned accreditation of ISO 9001:2008 in 2004 and has now earned the updated certification, which has been awarded to 1.1 million businesses in 178 countries.
“Following the processes of our Quality Management System helps us better serve our customers by providing a stringent framework of how things operate while not taking away from our ability to be flexible in the design of our service offerings to our clients," Contract Services Group President Mirko Marich said.
The widely recognized accreditation, a gold standard in the manufacturing industry, shows that Contract Services Group is managed in a way that allows it to "consistently satisfy customers and other stakeholders" and to "deliver an effective product or service time after time."