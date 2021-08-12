Contractor dies of medical emergency at Gary Works steel mill

A contractor died as a result of a medical emergency while on the job at U.S. Steel's Gary Works steel mill.

No industrial accident took place.

Lucas Asher, a 34-year-old Valparaiso resident, died the night of Aug. 2 after a medical incident at the steel mill at 1 Broadway in Gary, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Asher, a heavy equipment operator at International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, a few miles away in downtown Gary, where he was pronounced dead at 8:38 p.m.

No injury was suffered and determination of the manner of death is pending, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Asher worked as a contractor who often did work at Northwest Indiana steel mills, including in Gary and East Chicago. He was a member of Countryside-based IUEO Local 150, a union that represents more than 23,000 workers in northern Illinois, northern Indiana and southeastern Iowa

U.S. Steel extended its condolences to Asher's family.