Contractor dies of medical emergency at Gary Works steel mill
Lucas Asher

 Joseph S. Pete

A contractor died as a result of a medical emergency while on the job at U.S. Steel's Gary Works steel mill.

No industrial accident took place.

Lucas Asher, a 34-year-old Valparaiso resident, died the night of Aug. 2 after a medical incident at the steel mill at 1 Broadway in Gary, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Asher, a heavy equipment operator at International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, a few miles away in downtown Gary, where he was pronounced dead at 8:38 p.m.

No injury was suffered and determination of the manner of death is pending, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. 

Asher worked as a contractor who often did work at Northwest Indiana steel mills, including in Gary and East Chicago. He was a member of Countryside-based IUEO Local 150, a union that represents more than 23,000 workers in northern Illinois, northern Indiana and southeastern Iowa

U.S. Steel extended its condolences to Asher's family.

"On Aug. 2, a KT Grant contractor experienced a medical emergency in their vehicle located in the parking lot at Gary Works," spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said. "U.S. Steel emergency medical and safety personnel responded quickly and transported the individual to the hospital. The individual later passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends and colleagues."

The Gary Fire Department assisted on the call. The Indiana Department of Labor, which investigates workplace deaths to ensure safety regulations were followed, was notified about the incident. 

A funeral will take place at the Boersma Funeral Home in Wheatfield Sunday, where the family is requesting memorials in lieu of flowers.

 

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

