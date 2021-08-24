Contractor killed at Indiana Harbor steel mill identified

A contractor killed at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago on Saturday night was identified as a 40-year-old Portage man.

Ryan Briney was killed by a vehicle in a parking lot at the steel mill, according to the Lake County coroner's office. The incident took place in the 3000 block of Dickey Road in East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood.

Briney was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m. Saturday, according to the coroner's office. Union officials said he was an ironworker.

The cause and manner of death are pending, according to the coroner's office.

Cleveland-Cliffs said he was an outside contractor, one of many routinely employed for maintenance and construction projects at the hulking integrated steel mills that line Northwest Indiana's lakeshore around Lake Michigan. Cleveland-Cliffs Corporate Communications Director Patricia Persico said the contractor was hit by a pickup truck and died due to the injuries he suffered in the accident.