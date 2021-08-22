Contractor killed in accident at Indiana Harbor steel mill

A contractor was killed in an accident at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago Saturday evening.

The outside contractor, one of many routinely employed for maintenance and construction projects at the hulking integrated steel mills that line Northwest Indiana's shoreline, died after a vehicle accident at the steel mill in East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood.

"Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. confirms that a fatal incident occurred at the contractors’ parking lot at Indiana Harbor on Saturday evening involving an employee of an outside contractor," Cleveland-Cliffs Corporate Communications Director Patricia Persico said in a statement. "The individual was struck by a pickup truck and has died due to sustained injuries."

Police are now investigating the fatal vehicle accident in a parking lot at the steelmaking complex, formerly the Inland Steel and LTV steel mills that were consolidated as Indiana Harbor under ArcelorMittal USA and now Cleveland-Cliffs, its successor through a mega-merger last year.

The contractor's identity and employer were not immediately available.