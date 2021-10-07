Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition kicks off

Though perhaps not the first state that would come to mind in terms of coolness, Indiana gave the world James Dean and Steve McQueen.

As one of the nation's leading manufacturing states that produces everything from steel to candy to cars, the Hoosier State makes a ton of cool stuff, too.

The Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest is kicking off to recognize what Hoosier workers make every day on assembly lines and in factories across the state.

Manufacturers from across the Hoosier State are encouraged to submit an entry to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's new competition, which will be conducted in a Hoosier Hysteria-style single-elimination format. The goal is to showcase the variety of products made in Indiana, which is the nation's most manufacturing-intensive state in terms of the percentage of the workforce employed by the sector.

“We’ve been hearing from manufacturers from every corner of the state since we announced this contest earlier in the year,” Indiana Chamber president and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “A handful of other states have had contests similar to this, but due to Indiana’s long manufacturing history and the feedback we’ve gotten so far, we think this could be the biggest, most competitive tournament of them all."