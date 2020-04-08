Coronavirus cancels Pierogi Fest for 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One of Indiana's biggest gatherings, Pierogi Fest, has been canceled for 2020 because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease said is 10 times more lethal than the flu.

“It is the event that put Whiting-Robertsdale on the map and draws more than 300,000 people in 2.5 days from across this nation and around the world," Chairman Tom Dabertin said. "Held in Downtown Whiting, Pierogi Fest provides an annual opportunity for people to return to their roots, celebrate their heritage and have a lot of fun. But with all of the concerns about social interaction, we feel it is best to cancel this year’s event and focus on 2021 when we can once again provide the quality and fun event that everyone expects.”

Pierogi Fest organizers say the annual celebration of the humble Polish dumpling packs more than 300,000 people into 119th Street in downtown Whiting over the course of a three-day weekend in late July.

Organizers had stopped meeting in person as the coronavirus spread and initially announced in March it would still go on as scheduled in the late summer. But now, it's clear that even if the coronavirus pandemic dies down and it's safe to go outside this summer, it won't be a time for celebration.