Coronavirus crisis causes ArcelorMittal to idle another blast furnace

ArcelorMittal is idling another blast furnace as automotive plants remain closed during the coronavirus public health crisis, causing a steep drop in demand for steel.

The steelmaker idled the Indiana Harbor #3 blast furnace in East Chicago last fall and announced it would idle the Indiana Harbor #4 blast furnace in last month. Now the Luxembourg-based steelmaker, the largest in the world by volume, will blow down the Cleveland #6 blast furnace, leaving it with just four blast furnaces running in the United States.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted ArcelorMittal USA’s key use markets. In response to this, we are adapting our capacity to meet changing demand while maintaining the flexibility of our operations," ArcelorMittal spokesman Bill Steers said. "As a result, ArcelorMittal Cleveland has begun preparations for a safe and orderly blow down of CLE #6 blast furnace with necessary precaution to preserve the asset for future production."

Major automakers, who account for nearly half the business at large vertically integrated steel mills ArcelorMittal operates in Northwest Indiana and Cleveland, have shuttered their factories to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The steelmaker hopes to minimize layoffs at the ArcelorMittal steel mill on the banks of the Cuyahoga River.