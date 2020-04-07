Coronavirus crisis causes ArcelorMittal to idle another blast furnace

ArcelorMittal is idling another blast furnace as automotive plants remain closed during the coronavirus public health crisis, causing a steep drop in demand for steel.
The steelmaker idled the Indiana Harbor #3 blast furnace in East Chicago last fall and announced it would idle the Indiana Harbor #4 blast furnace in last month. Now the Luxembourg-based steelmaker, the largest in the world by volume, will blow down the Cleveland #6 blast furnace, leaving it with just four blast furnaces running in the United States.
"The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted ArcelorMittal USA’s key use markets. In response to this, we are adapting our capacity to meet changing demand while maintaining the flexibility of our operations," ArcelorMittal spokesman Bill Steers said. "As a result, ArcelorMittal Cleveland has begun preparations for a safe and orderly blow down of CLE #6 blast furnace with necessary precaution to preserve the asset for future production."
Major automakers, who account for nearly half the business at large vertically integrated steel mills ArcelorMittal operates in Northwest Indiana and Cleveland, have shuttered their factories to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The steelmaker hopes to minimize layoffs at the ArcelorMittal steel mill on the banks of the Cuyahoga River.
"ArcelorMittal USA plans to work with the USW to minimize impact on our workforce for the duration of the outage by finding available opportunities for displaced workers in other areas of our operations," Steers said. "ArcelorMittal will continue to engage with our customers in understanding the new market realities resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, which may require additional capacity optimization to align our production with end use demand. Our employees are our greatest asset and their health and safety is our top priority. During this time we continue to be committed to protecting the well-being of our employees, contractors, vendors and customers to ensure the continuity and sustainability of our business and communities."
