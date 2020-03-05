Coronavirus fears take toll on local restaurants

Joy Wok, a well-reviewed Chinese and Thai restaurant in Chesterton known for its seafood, Mongolian beef and Thai pineapple fried rice that's served in half a hollowed-out pineapple, is normally busy, especially on the weekends.
But lately, many diners have been staying away over fears of the coronavirus after the outbreak that originated in Wuhan City, China — despite the lack of any logical or even tenuous connection between the contagious disease that's been spreading across the globe and a Cantonese restaurant in Northwest Indiana.
"It's been on people's minds," Joy Wok owner Kui Gao said. "Business has dropped around 40% to 50% since about the middle of January."
Enough regulars continue to patronize Joy Wok, a sit-down and take-out restaurant at 442 Sand Creek Drive that's served Chesterton for 13 years, to where it's still doing OK. Some continue to dine there weekly. But Gao fears business will remain depressed for moths until anxieties subside over the global pandemic that has caused more than 3,200 deaths as of mid-day Wednesday with a mortality rate of 3.4%, according to the World Health Organization.
"There's nothing I can do," Gao said. "From the customer's perspective, China was where the main breakout happened. That's people's mindsets, and you can't change it. But it's affecting businesses everywhere, not just us. The stock market is down."
Employees at the China House restaurant at 120 Lincolnway in Valparaiso and Hong Kong Kitchen at 413 Gostlin St. in Hammond also reported seeing a slowdown in traffic in recent weeks.
Some people have been purposefully going out to Chinese restaurants to support them while sales slump, including at Chinatowns in Chicago and around the country. Food industry workers recently organized a restaurant crawl through the Chinatown neighborhood in Chicago.
"Amid coronavirus fears, our working brothers and sisters in Chinatown have seen their business struggle," organizers wrote on Facebook. "Let's go and support Chinatown this weekend — we can choose a few spots, walk around and fill our bellies. We are here to support the community and show solidarity."
Stockpiling hand sanitizers
Some business has seen a surge in sales because of public fears about the virus, which has infected more than 94,000 people worldwide, including at least 128 in the United States as of mid-day Wednesday. Face masks and hand sanitizers have been flying off the shelves, with some stores having trouble keeping it in stock.
“We continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus situation globally, and are closely following official recommendations while working with our suppliers to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions," Walmart National Media Relations Senior Manager Casey Staheli said. "Providing customers with the products they want and need remains our focus.”
Target CEO Brian Cornell said during an earnings call with investors Tuesday that customers have been stockpiling many items as they hunker down in the hopes of avoiding contagion.
"Over the last few days, as obviously everyone’s been reporting, we’ve certainly seen a U.S. consumer that’s starting to stock up on household essentials, disinfectants, food and beverage items — all those staple items that the CDC has recommended (people) add to their pantry," he said.
"And certainly we’ve seen aggressive shopping across the country in our stores. So, we’re working closely with our domestic vendors, with our partners to make sure that we’re elevating inventory in preparation for what we think is going to be a continued demand for stock-up items. We’re seeing that across our network, expect it to continue over the next few weeks, and we’ll watch it carefully over time."
Strack & Van Til Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer Michael Tyson said the Highland-based supermarket chain, which has more than 20 locations across the Region, has seen sales of sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and hand soaps pick up.
CEO Jeff Strack said some Strack & Van Til stores ran completely out of sanitizers and cleaning products but the supermarket chain hoped to rectify that in a few days.
"We have some out-of-stocks but hope to have the pipeline filled back up the next few days here with extra deliveries and orders coming into the stores," he said. "We're looking at other opportunities to source products to make sure we have a full supply. We will continue to monitor and watch the situation."
Vyto's Pharmacy, which has two locations in Hammond and a third in Highland, has been going through virus-related items as soon as they can be stocked.
"We are completely out of hand sanitizer and masks," Pharmacy Educator Virginia Speaks said. "We were able to find a supplier who could send us one case of 12 Purell hand sanitizer bottles, which we'll receive Friday. One of our supplement companies, which supplies us with 50,000 IU packets of vitamin D3, is out of stock until April. We'll be receiving three cases of elderberry syrup shortly, and customers are buying disinfecting wipes, sprays such as Lysol, and gloves."
