Coronavirus has dealt strike to local bowling alleys

League play was in session when the coronavirus pandemic first silenced the rumbling on the lanes and the clatter of crashing pins at the Region's bowling alleys.
Birthday parties were canceled, as were summer camps.
The Calumet College of St. Joseph men's and women's bowling seasons were called off, while high school bowing teams' seasons were delayed as the public health crisis dragged on.
The Times Masters Classic was canceled this year, as was the Professional Bowlers Association's South Shore Classic that's broadcast nationally on ESPN.
"We've taken a huge hit," said Mike Kozy, general manager of Olympia Lanes in Hammond. "Businesses have taken a flop, whether ball manufacturing, youth bowling or special events. All of bowling has taken a huge hit. We're all in the same boat."
Region bowling alleys are rolling along as best they can after COVID-19 dealt a devastating strike to their business. Most closed for months, and now only can operate at 50% of capacity. They are struggling with the slower volume.
"We still did pickup and to-go when we weren't able to open, but took a huge hit," said Tony Hobson, who co-owns Set 'Em Up Lanes and Lounge in downtown Griffith. "The impact was humongous. We lost $100,000. It's just part of doing business."
Region bowling alleys like Inman's Bowling and Recreation in Valparaiso, Stardust Bowl in Dyer and Merrillville, Plaza Lanes in Highland and Cressmoor Lanes in Hobart were allowed to reopen in June.
But business since has been slow, said Christine Carlson, general manager of The Super Bowl in downtown Crown Point.
"It's been rough. It's had a huge impact," she said. "Oh Lord, so many birthday parties have been canceled. Summers are typically slow because people want to enjoy the weather, but not this slow."
Taking a hit
Birthday parties make up a big chunk of the business.
"We operate at 50% capacity and social distance, but how do you social distance when it's 25 kids at a party? How do you do that?" she said. "We get a few phone calls about parties, but they usually get canceled within a couple days because guests they invite are apprehensive. People aren't comfortable yet."
Open bowling and cosmic bowling have been popular, especially with younger people, but only eight of the bowling alley's 16 lanes are in use. League play is coming back, but the ranks have thinned.
"The leagues start in the beginning of September, but one league only has half the teams," Carlson said. "There are a lot of older bowlers who are sitting it out and saying, 'Maybe next year.'"
The Super Bowl got a Paycheck Protection Loan, but was required to use it in eight weeks. The funds did help pay a few bills and aid employees with money, but it would have been more useful while the business is open at half-capacity than when it was closed, Carlson said.
The bowling alley is taking added precautions, such as requiring masks for entry, sanitizing everything and putting in Plexiglas barriers. To limit movement and encourage social distancing, the grill is bringing out food directly to people at their tables.
"We're being safe, clean and socially distanced so people will feel comfortable," Carlson said.
The 50% capacity requirement also has resulted in no spectators coming to league play, which has hurt restaurant and arcade sales, Kozy said.
"They used to come to bowl with the wife and kids," he said. "They'd get some pizza and go to the game room."
Olympia Lanes did a remodeling when it was closed and initially saw a surge in customers from Illinois.
"We're right by the border, so a lot of our business comes from Chicagoland and Illinois," he said. "We benefited when the Illinois centers were closed. At the time, you didn't even have to wear masks in Indiana, which the Illinois people thought was great. They ripped their masks off right away. But now masks are required. We want to make the business as safe as we can because we're trying to survive as best we can."
Olympia Lanes now has hand sanitizer throughout the bowling alley and frequently cleans the tables, chairs, balls and iPads used to keep score. The business has been able to get by at 50% capacity, but Kozy worried about what would happen if that progress was lost and it had to go back to 25% capacity.
"I just don't want to go backwards. Half-capacity is not great, but we can make it work," he said. "We've had to cut down on hours and staff. We might have one counter person instead of two on some nights."
Breath of fresh air
When the virus first struck, Set 'Em Up Lanes cut down its menu to just a few items and lowered the prices to $5 or $7 to help struggling unemployed people in the community, Hobson said.
After it was allowed to reopen, it brought back its recently expanded menu that includes Indonesian noodles, shrimp, catfish and other seafood to take advantage of its large outdoor patio, a popular summertime destination for dining and drinking in downtown Griffith.
"The patio has been our saving grace," he said. "We knew it would be popular but didn't know how popular it was going to be."
Many people who still would be averse to eating inside a restaurant during the pandemic have availed themselves of the patio, Hobson said.
"We separated the tables 10 feet apart, more than the 6 feet apart that's recommended," he said. "It's out in the open air. It's been extremely popular, and we're thankful for that."
Set 'Em Up Lanes is adding heaters and wind breakers with the hope of keeping the patio viable all the way until Christmas. It's been a life-saver at a time when the bowling business has slowed down.
"It's definitely slower," Hobson said. "All the parties were canceled. I wish this would end tomorrow, but we're just thankful for the community's continued support."
