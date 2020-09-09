Coronavirus has dealt strike to local bowling alleys

Olympia Lanes now has hand sanitizer throughout the bowling alley and frequently cleans the tables, chairs, balls and iPads used to keep score. The business has been able to get by at 50% capacity, but Kozy worried about what would happen if that progress was lost and it had to go back to 25% capacity.

"I just don't want to go backwards. Half-capacity is not great, but we can make it work," he said. "We've had to cut down on hours and staff. We might have one counter person instead of two on some nights."

Breath of fresh air

When the virus first struck, Set 'Em Up Lanes cut down its menu to just a few items and lowered the prices to $5 or $7 to help struggling unemployed people in the community, Hobson said.

After it was allowed to reopen, it brought back its recently expanded menu that includes Indonesian noodles, shrimp, catfish and other seafood to take advantage of its large outdoor patio, a popular summertime destination for dining and drinking in downtown Griffith.

"The patio has been our saving grace," he said. "We knew it would be popular but didn't know how popular it was going to be."

Many people who still would be averse to eating inside a restaurant during the pandemic have availed themselves of the patio, Hobson said.