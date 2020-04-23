Coronavirus has 'tremendous impact' on South Shore Line

South Shore Line ridership has dropped to about 5% of its normal level as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most commuters at home.
South Shore President Michael Noland told the railroad's Board of Trustees Wednesday that the railroad is running a significantly reduced weekday schedule.
"It certainly has had a tremendous impact here on the South Shore Line," Noland said of the stay-at-home orders prompted by COVID-19. But he said no railroad employees are known to have been infected, and significant preventative measures are in place, including regular equipment disinfecting, use of personal protective equipment and social distancing.
"We're running larger train sizes than we need to to allow social distancing," he said.
Many of the passengers are health care workers, Noland noted.
"Though we're not carrying a lot of people, the people we are carrying are very appreciative," he said.
The South Shore is planning to increase sanitization efforts, with additional train cleaning in Indiana and Chicago and use of equipment including foggers.
"We're looking at a multi-pronged approach to give comfort to our riders," Noland said.
Stay-at-home orders have also hit the South Shore's operating finances. Noland said the railroad is looking at a monthly $3 million to $4 million "hole that needs to be filled."
The federal CARES Act — the government's initial aid funding that included checks to taxpayers and the initial round of small business support — includes $25 billion for transit agency support.
While the South Shore doesn't know its share of that, "we're confident from those funds we're going to be able to sustain operations in the immediate future," Noland said.
The board of the South Shore's governing agency, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, met remotely Wednesday to consider several items of business that included one project made cheaper by the ongoing crisis: paving of the west side of the 1,200-vehicle parking lot at the East Chicago station.
Low daily occupancy will allow a more efficient paving schedule, officials said. That coupled with low oil prices brought a bid from Rieth-Riley Construction of slightly more than $540,000, about $345,000 less than the estimated project cost.
The work is expected to begin immediately.
Double Track, West Lake updates
Noland also reported on the South Shore's major expansion projects, the Double Track project to add a second rail and other upgrades along the existing line between Gary and Michigan City, and the West Lake Corridor extension from Hammond to Dyer.
The railroad recently received the 60% engineering plan for the Double Track project from the firm AECOM, "a big milestone for us," Noland said.
Property acquisition, utility relocation and other activities are continuing with that project, he said.
On the West Lake project, NICTD is in negotiations with the firm FH Paschen, which was selected earlier this year to do final design work and lead construction, pending conclusion of a contract that reduced the price of its original proposal of about $664 million.
Noland said negotiations have led to a reduction of about $110 million that won't impact the West Lake railroad or stations, but will put off build-out of the related maintenance facility.
"We are very close to moving forward with the agreement with FH Paschen," Noland said.
About half the necessary property parcels have been acquired, and officials hope for conclusion of a grant agreement with the Federal Transit Administration in late summer or early fall, Noland said, after which a "notice to proceed" would be issued.
