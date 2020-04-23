Coronavirus has 'tremendous impact' on South Shore Line

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Shore Line ridership has dropped to about 5% of its normal level as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most commuters at home.

South Shore President Michael Noland told the railroad's Board of Trustees Wednesday that the railroad is running a significantly reduced weekday schedule.

"It certainly has had a tremendous impact here on the South Shore Line," Noland said of the stay-at-home orders prompted by COVID-19. But he said no railroad employees are known to have been infected, and significant preventative measures are in place, including regular equipment disinfecting, use of personal protective equipment and social distancing.

"We're running larger train sizes than we need to to allow social distancing," he said.

Many of the passengers are health care workers, Noland noted.

"Though we're not carrying a lot of people, the people we are carrying are very appreciative," he said.

The South Shore is planning to increase sanitization efforts, with additional train cleaning in Indiana and Chicago and use of equipment including foggers.

"We're looking at a multi-pronged approach to give comfort to our riders," Noland said.