Coronavirus outbreak grinds strip club business to halt

Other gentlemen's clubs across Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs are taking similar precautions. Polekatz Northwest Indiana, located on Melton Road in Gary, brought in an outside contractor to professionally disinfect and sanitize its property.

The clubs, whose operators all say they will remain closed until stay-at-home orders are lifted, have taken to posting inspirational messages on social media, including Club 390 in Chicago Heights, which has the slogan "all of the liquor ... none of the clothes."

"On behalf of Club 390, we hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe during this difficult time," Club 390 posted on its website. "Per Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker's order, Club 390 will remain closed until March 30. We understand how difficult this is, but nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers and staff. Rest assured, we will monitor the situation closely, and as soon as it is safe, we will reopen the club."

In addition to photos of its dancers, Industrial Strip posted on Facebook: "While we are closed, Industrial Strip asks everyone to stay calm and take care of each other. See you soon."