Coronavirus outbreak grinds strip club business to halt

A Region strip club initially tried to make light of the coronavirus outbreak as panicked residents stormed the supermarkets to stockpile groceries.
In an online video posted a week ago by Dreamgirls, scantily clad dancers in face masks and disposable gloves posed with rolls of toilet paper and bottles of hand sanitizer, all while having a tug-of-war over a bottle of water.
Dreamgirls, a gentlemen's club just off the Borman Expressway in Lake Station, captioned the video on its Facebook page with the invitation "come bunk with us... we’re stocked with ALL your needs," followed by a winking emoji.
But Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's order shut down bars, restaurants and nightclubs, including all of the Region's many gentlemen's clubs, for the foreseeable future during the global pandemic.
There's not much to joke about anymore.
"It was starting to get slow the week before," said Eric Oprisko, manager of Industrial Strip, a gentlemen's club in Hammond. "Everybody was staying in their place. But we still had clientele right up to the end."
The Industrial Strip gentlemen's club is now doing a deep clean to disinfect everything, he said.
"We've gone through and are disinfecting the carpets, the chairs, the poles, everything we've got," Oprisko said. "The safety and health of my employees is our first priority."
Other gentlemen's clubs across Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs are taking similar precautions. Polekatz Northwest Indiana, located on Melton Road in Gary, brought in an outside contractor to professionally disinfect and sanitize its property.
The clubs, whose operators all say they will remain closed until stay-at-home orders are lifted, have taken to posting inspirational messages on social media, including Club 390 in Chicago Heights, which has the slogan "all of the liquor ... none of the clothes."
"On behalf of Club 390, we hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe during this difficult time," Club 390 posted on its website. "Per Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker's order, Club 390 will remain closed until March 30. We understand how difficult this is, but nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers and staff. Rest assured, we will monitor the situation closely, and as soon as it is safe, we will reopen the club."
In addition to photos of its dancers, Industrial Strip posted on Facebook: "While we are closed, Industrial Strip asks everyone to stay calm and take care of each other. See you soon."
Industrial Strip's operators aren't sure what to expect when stay-at-home orders are lifted. After prolonged periods of isolation, people might have cabin fever and seek out human contact. But they also might be more germ-phobic and wary of interpersonal interaction, Oprisko said.
"It's a possibility it will be busier," he said. "We will be prepared to return to a normal routine. But this could mean an adjustment to how people go about human interaction. After all this isolation, we'll have to see what happens."
