Coronavirus shuts down Chicago Assembly Plant, other auto factories for weeks

Detroit's Big 3 automakers and Honda are shutting down U.S. manufacturing to clean and disinfect automotive plants, including Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.

Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler plan to close their plants through March 30 to boost coronavirus containment efforts and keep their employees safe, while Honda will pause production for at least six days.

The United Auto Workers union lobbied carmakers to shut down manufacturing to thoroughly clean and sanitize their factories so as not to put workers at risk of contracting the deadly virus, which has infected more than 200,000 worldwide.

“Today’s action is the prudent thing to do. By taking a shutdown and working through next steps, we protect UAW members, their families and the community,” said Rory Gamble, president of the UAW. “We have time to review best practices when the plants reopen, and we prevent the possible spread of this pandemic. We commend Ford for working with us and taking this bold step.”