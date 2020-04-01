Coronavirus taking major toll on Lake County's $1 billion tourism industry

The widespread stay-at-home shutdowns that have followed the global coronavirus pandemic have taken a major toll on the tourism industry that contributes nearly $1 billion a year in direct spending to the Lake County economy.

A recent study by Rockport Analytics found tourism in Lake County contributes $980.7 million in spending a year to the economy, generates an additional $695.6 million in annual economic impact, and supports 14,411 jobs.

"As travel has been severely restricted and our hospitality is taking a major hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, I think it's especially important to note how important tourism is to any economy — providing thousands of jobs, saving residents money on their taxes, and of course the millions of dollars in economic impact," South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority Director of Communications Erika Dahl said.

The nearly complete shutdown in travel has had an extensive and far-reaching economic impact on the Region.

Hotels throughout the Region are down to skeleton staffs as traffic has dried up, South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Speros Batistatos said. Searches for booking have plummeted by 70% to 80%.