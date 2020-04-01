Coronavirus taking major toll on Lake County's $1 billion tourism industry

The widespread stay-at-home shutdowns that have followed the global coronavirus pandemic have taken a major toll on the tourism industry that contributes nearly $1 billion a year in direct spending to the Lake County economy.
A recent study by Rockport Analytics found tourism in Lake County contributes $980.7 million in spending a year to the economy, generates an additional $695.6 million in annual economic impact, and supports 14,411 jobs.
"As travel has been severely restricted and our hospitality is taking a major hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, I think it's especially important to note how important tourism is to any economy — providing thousands of jobs, saving residents money on their taxes, and of course the millions of dollars in economic impact," South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority Director of Communications Erika Dahl said.
The nearly complete shutdown in travel has had an extensive and far-reaching economic impact on the Region.
Hotels throughout the Region are down to skeleton staffs as traffic has dried up, South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Speros Batistatos said. Searches for booking have plummeted by 70% to 80%.
"People were still looking at domestic travel in early March, but now nobody's doing anything," he said. "You don't need that many housekeepers when you only have a handful of rooms rented out. You don't need that many people at the desk. These hotels are being run by the general manager with one or two other people. I don't mean to be all doom and gloom but it's not pretty."
Restaurants throughout Northwest Indiana that once employed 40 to 60 people are down to just a half dozen as they provide only takeout and delivery.
"You have a chef cooking and a sous chef, and maybe a host or hostess, but you don't need eight servers on a shift," Batistatos said. "About 80% to 90% of workers are unemployed at a lot of these restaurants."
Northwest Indiana's casinos have shut down and visitation has dried up as at least half a dozen events have been canceled, causing unemployment in the hospitality sector to continue to mount.
"Look at the sporting events that aren't bringing people in," Batistatos said. "If this doesn't show the value of the hospitality industry, I don't know what it's going to take."
Tourism in the Region may, however, rebound faster than in larger cities that depend on convention traffic, since it's so spread out and auto-oriented, Batistatos said.
"When all of this is over, a family going to a softball tournament will be a key part of the recovery," he said. "Travelling and getting out is going to help bring back some of these jobs."
