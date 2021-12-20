 Skip to main content
Corsicana Mattress plans ribbon cutting at new LaPorte factory
A Texas-based company is investing $8.6 million in a new mattress factory in LaPorte.

 Provided

In a few weeks, Texas-based Corsicana Mattress Co. plans to celebrate the opening of a new $8.6 million bed-in-a-box factory that will employ up to 350 workers in LaPorte.

La Porte County Office of Community and Economic Development Community & Economic Development Specialist Viviana Plaza describes it as "one of this year's most exciting announcements."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at Midwest Manufacturing Supercenter at 755 South 500 West in LaPorte.

The company renovated a 165,000-square-foot building in LaPorte to house its domestic boxed-bed manufacturing operations in the United States.

Corsicana Mattress CEO Michael Thompson said the company chose to expand in Indiana because of significant growth in its boxed bed business. The mattress maker also has a 100,000-square-foot flat-packed mattress factory in Aurora.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. gave Corsicana $2.3 million in conditional tax breaks in exchange for the job creation and investment in LaPorte County.

Corsicana Mattress dates back to 1971 and is now one of the largest U.S. manufacturers in the mattress industry. It manufactures memory foam, innerspring and hybrid mattresses, such as the NightsBridge, Early Bird, Renue, American Bedding and Sleep Inc. brand names.

The company's LaPorte factory will be able to make 1,500 boxed bed mattresses per day so as to facilitate its aim for same-day shipping goal for boxed-bed mattresses in an e-commerce environment in which shoppers increasingly expect instant gratification.

