Corsicana Mattress to create 350 jobs at new bed-in-a-box factory in LaPorte

Texas-based Corsicana Mattress Co. plans to hire up to 350 people at a new $8.6 million bed-in-a-box factory in LaPorte.

Corsicana Mattress established a temporary location on Woodland Avenue in Michigan City to hire and train new employees for when the factory opens in December.

A leading mattress manufacturer, Corsicana, is renovating a 165,000-square-foot building at 755 S. 500 West in LaPorte. The factory will handle Corsicana's domestic boxed-bed manufacturing operations when it opens in December.

“We have had significant growth in our boxed bed business and require a facility that is appropriately equipped with well-trained employees to provide the manufacturing efficiency to support that growth,” said Michael Thompson, CEO at Corsicana Mattress. “Indiana was a great location for us and the local, regional and state agencies we worked with have been very helpful and welcoming throughout this process.”

The company also operates a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Aurora where it produces traditional, flat-packed mattresses. It chose LaPorte for its new manufacturing operation after an extensive site search because of the city's proximity to both foam suppliers and logistics companies, reducing freight costs.