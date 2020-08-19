Corsicana Mattress to create 350 jobs at new bed-in-a-box factory in LaPorte

Texas-based Corsicana Mattress Co. plans to hire up to 350 people at a new $8.6 million bed-in-a-box factory in LaPorte.
Corsicana Mattress established a temporary location on Woodland Avenue in Michigan City to hire and train new employees for when the factory opens in December.
A leading mattress manufacturer, Corsicana, is renovating a 165,000-square-foot building at 755 S. 500 West in LaPorte. The factory will handle Corsicana's domestic boxed-bed manufacturing operations when it opens in December.
“We have had significant growth in our boxed bed business and require a facility that is appropriately equipped with well-trained employees to provide the manufacturing efficiency to support that growth,” said Michael Thompson, CEO at Corsicana Mattress. “Indiana was a great location for us and the local, regional and state agencies we worked with have been very helpful and welcoming throughout this process.”
The company also operates a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Aurora where it produces traditional, flat-packed mattresses. It chose LaPorte for its new manufacturing operation after an extensive site search because of the city's proximity to both foam suppliers and logistics companies, reducing freight costs.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is providing Corsicana with $2.3 million in conditional tax breaks, and LaPorte and LaPorte County are offering more incentives.
“This was a unified effort by elected officials and our economic development team in successfully luring Corsicana Mattress Manufacturing to bring their operations to LaPorte County and with it some 350 new, good-paying jobs. This is a home run for our economic development team,” said Sheila Matias, president of the LaPorte County Commissioners.
Corsicana Mattress was founded in Texas in 1971 and has grown into one of the largest manufacturers in the mattress industry. It makes a number of products like memory foam, innerspring and hybrid mattresses. It makes NightsBridge, Early Bird, Renue, American Bedding and Sleep Inc.-brand mattresses, all of which include roll-pack models.
The new LaPorte factory will make 1,500 boxed beds per day, which simplifies delivery. It's planning to ramp up to same day shipping with its mattress-in-a-box line.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.