Couples, businesses reeling after coronavirus forces postponements of weddings, proms

"These kids are heartbroken," she said. "We just want to give them something memorable, a night of their own. It will be of a scale of 'go big or go home.'"

Brides have been taking it even worse. Fennell said she's been on the phone all the time, often acting in a therapist role and reassuring them that everything will work out in the end.

"As hard as it is, we just give them an ear and tell them everything is going to be OK. You might have to cancel your event but you don't cancel love," she said. "You can have your celebration when the world gets back on track."

Some brides are opting to go ahead and get married during the pandemic at a radically scaled down ceremony, with just the couple and an officiator, who sometimes names them husband and wife via teleconferencing. They then plan to have the reception with friends and family later when it's safe to do so.

"We just had a bride pick up her dress at the curbside after it was pressed and steamed," Fennell said. "She couldn't come in, but we went out and handed her her dress. The ceremony was just the two of them, and they'll have the big celebration later."

'It's just a mess'