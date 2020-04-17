COVID-19 keeps new mom apart from first baby, but technology brings them together

Methodist Acting CEO Matt Doyle said it helped to relieve the anxiety of new parents separated from their kids because of the pandemic that's infected more than 2 million people worldwide and flooded local hospitals.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of our community," he said. "From donations of food, to gifts of masks and other Personal Protective Equipment to intubation boxes and now these iPads, we are inspired by the support shown for our hospitals and for our courageous and dedicated staff.”

Poole won't be able to take her boy home until he reaches 5 pounds and learns how to drink from a bottle. She's not sure exactly how much longer he'll have to stay in the NICU.

"He was born incredibly small," she said. "He's had to overcome some challenges. But I got to see how big he's gotten and hear his cry."

She just got to see her son for about 10 minutes via Zoom conference, and his father will be able to Thursday night as well after he gets off work.

"I took every opportunity to tell him how much me and his daddy love him and how we want him to come home soon," she said. "If we can't be with him physically right now, this is the next best thing."