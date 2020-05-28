You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
COVID-19 relief available for LaPorte small businesses
topical alert urgent

COVID-19 relief available for LaPorte small businesses

LaPorte County Courthouse (copy)

The LaPorte County Courthouse in downtown LaPorte is shown. Businesses in the county are eligible for aid to recover from the pandemic.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

LAPORTE — Grants totaling $250,000 will help small businesses in LaPorte County stay afloat as they deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, which has awarded $10.7 million in federal aid since the relief effort at the direction of the governor was started April 1.

Indiana House leader focused on aiding small business in COVID-19 aftermath

The LaPorte County Office of Economic and Community Development has set a deadline of 4 p.m. June 12 to apply for a grant.

Tony Rodriguez, the office's executive director, said grants of up to $10,000 will be issued to at least 25 small businesses strictly in unincorporated areas of the county.

“This is about trying to save and be the life line to some of these small businesses that are really struggling,” he said.

Rodriguez says businesses employing anywhere from 499 to less than five people can apply by clicking LaPorte County Action Fund Application at laportecounty.in.gov.

Rodriguez said OCRA will decide who receives the grants based on the recommendation of the LaPorte County Redevelopment Commission, and checks should be received by recipients before the end of June.

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County

State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, said the grants could especially help small businesses turned down for other government assistance programs tied to the virus.

“With my constituents that have reached out to me this is a big deal for them because they have not qualified for some of these other things,” he said.

According to OCRA officials, LaPorte County on April 30 was awarded the maximum grant under the program, which funds anything from increased access to testing and medical supplies to providing relief to small business owners and their workers.

The town of Hebron on April 22 was awarded $152,000 to provide short term working capital for small businesses, according to OCRA officials.

Pandemic squashes hiring of lifeguards, officials say; safety advocates contend danger's ahead

The town of LaCrosse was awarded $10,000 to install four Wi-Fi hotspots for residents to access the internet to complete e-Learning activities, file unemployment claims and submit job applications, OCRA officials said.

According to OCRA, more COVID-19 grants under the same program will be issued to other communities in the coming weeks.

Gallery: The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts