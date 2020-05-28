COVID-19 relief available for LaPorte small businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAPORTE — Grants totaling $250,000 will help small businesses in LaPorte County stay afloat as they deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, which has awarded $10.7 million in federal aid since the relief effort at the direction of the governor was started April 1.

The LaPorte County Office of Economic and Community Development has set a deadline of 4 p.m. June 12 to apply for a grant.

Tony Rodriguez, the office's executive director, said grants of up to $10,000 will be issued to at least 25 small businesses strictly in unincorporated areas of the county.

“This is about trying to save and be the life line to some of these small businesses that are really struggling,” he said.

Rodriguez says businesses employing anywhere from 499 to less than five people can apply by clicking LaPorte County Action Fund Application at laportecounty.in.gov.

Rodriguez said OCRA will decide who receives the grants based on the recommendation of the LaPorte County Redevelopment Commission, and checks should be received by recipients before the end of June.