 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces promoted by Michigan City group, HealthLinc
alert urgent

COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces promoted by Michigan City group, HealthLinc

Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, HealthLinc promoting COVID-19 vaccinations at businesses

A COVID vaccination site is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Economic Development Corp. Michigan City is teaming up with Valparaiso-based HealthLinc to promote COVID-19 vaccinations at local factories, businesses and other workplaces.

They are arranging for HealthLinc to open pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at major local employers in Michigan City so it's convenient for employees to get vaccinated on whatever dates and times work best for them.

HealthLinc staff will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to any employees at least 18 years old at any businesses or workplaces that schedule a clinic.

“We know it can be difficult to take time off of work to get the vaccine. We will administer the J&J vaccine, which requires only one shot and will bring the vaccine directly to the workplace,” said Beth Wrobel, HealthLinc CEO. “We want to do everything possible to make sure the COVID-19 vaccine is accessible to everyone and stop the spread of this virus.”

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City seeks to solve the food desert problem in parts of Michigan City where fresh, healthy food isn't easily accessible to residents. The economic development agency is partnering with the Purdue Extension to do a study that will collect data and gather community input to come up with evidence-based solutions to improve access to good nutrition, such as by bringing in co-ops or grocery stores to deprived neighborhoods.

The Economic Development Corp. Michigan City has been notifying local companies in Michigan City about the opportunity to get their employees vaccinated.

“As a link to the business community and beyond, our team wants to ensure that employers and nonprofits are aware of this onsite clinic option that helps overcome obstacles to receive the vaccine,” EDCMC Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse said. “We are honored to be part of a collaborative effort to reach as many people as possible to help pave the way to a healthier community.”

0:38 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Justin Dyer preview

To schedule a vaccine clinic, email Jennifer Wright at  jwright@healthlincchc.org or call her at 219.872.6200, ext. 3755, or email her at jwright@healthlincchc.org.

For more information, visit healthlincchc.org or email jwexelberg@healthlincchc.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans not being ‘paid to stay home’ -Biden

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts