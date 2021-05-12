COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces promoted by Michigan City group, HealthLinc

The Economic Development Corp. Michigan City is teaming up with Valparaiso-based HealthLinc to promote COVID-19 vaccinations at local factories, businesses and other workplaces.

They are arranging for HealthLinc to open pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at major local employers in Michigan City so it's convenient for employees to get vaccinated on whatever dates and times work best for them.

HealthLinc staff will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to any employees at least 18 years old at any businesses or workplaces that schedule a clinic.

“We know it can be difficult to take time off of work to get the vaccine. We will administer the J&J vaccine, which requires only one shot and will bring the vaccine directly to the workplace,” said Beth Wrobel, HealthLinc CEO. “We want to do everything possible to make sure the COVID-19 vaccine is accessible to everyone and stop the spread of this virus.”

The Economic Development Corp. Michigan City has been notifying local companies in Michigan City about the opportunity to get their employees vaccinated.