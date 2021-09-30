COVID shows importantance of domestic steel supply, Congressmen say

"I want us to continue to work together to ensure we are leaving our natural resources and environmental wonders preserved and protected for generations to come," he said.

He said steelworkers frequently tell him at barbecues, chili cookoffs, rallies and other events how critical the infrastructure spending will be to supporting jobs and investment at the steel mills over the next decade. Workers also have expressed concerns to him about keeping the 25% tariffs on most foreign-made steel.

"We know when the administration put that in place it wasn't going to be in place for all eternity," he said. "We have to understand the markets. We have to have strong trade policies that absolutely protect us against bad actors and subsidized steel.

"As we go forward, I want to do this in a partnership. I want to do this in a collaborative effort so when we're making changes in policy it advocates for the steelworkers and advocates for the steel industry. We want workers, industry and manufacturing thriving. We want the people in my district to be able to put food on their table, send their kids off to college, afford healthcare and have a good pension."

USW President Tim Conway said it might make sense to restrict imports when domestic steelmaking capacity is under 85%.