COVID sinks 2021 Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat Show

The coronavirus pandemic has sunk the 2021 Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat Show.

The annual boat show at the McCormick Place Convention Center at 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive – a celebration of boat buying, the boating lifestyle and appreciation of the outdoors – is the Midwest's largest indoor boat show showcasing many retailers in the boating, sailing and RV industries. Attendees go to check out the latest in boats, marine accessories and boating technology while soaking in knowledge at sailing and seafaring seminars.

It was originally slated to take place in Chicago from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10. The National Marine Manufacturers Association, the leading association for the recreational boating industry, rescheduled the annual boat show for McCormick Place from Jan. 12 through Jan. 16 in 2022.

“This was a difficult decision and was made with the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees top of mind,” Show Manager Keith Ogulnick said. “Following a thorough analysis regarding the feasibility of the show, this is the most prudent course of action, and we look forward to the show returning in 2022.”