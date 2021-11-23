CP hospital named most cost-efficient in think-tank study

Pinnacle Hospital in Crown Point was ranked the most cost-efficient hospital in the United States in an analysis of Medicare data by Massachusetts-based think tank The Lown Institute.

The insititute, which describes itself as "a nonpartisan think tank advocating bold ideas for a just and caring system for health," analyzed data from more than 3,000 hospitals, looking at the amount Medicare was billed by the hospital and comparing that to how many patients died both 30 and 90 days after admission.

"If we want to keep costs low for the Medicare program and provide quality care for the 60 million Americans who depend on it, hospitals must be as efficient as possible," said Dr. Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute. "The best hospitals prove that you can save Medicare dollars and deliver great patient outcomes at the same time."

Pinnacle was also ranked first in Indiana for patient outcomes in the study.

“America needs hospitals that provide great medical care at low costs,” said Pinnacle CEO H. R. Ansari,. “This award validates everything we have been trying to do for our patients and the community.”

Pinnacle Hospital is physician-owned.