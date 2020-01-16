{{featured_button_text}}
Craft beer and doughnuts - together at last at Michigan City gastropub

The Chesterton Brewery used doughnuts to brew its Glazed Chocolate Donut Stout.

 Provided

Tired of being forced to choose between craft beer and doughnuts?

You don't have to.

Leeds Public House in downtown Michigan City will wed the two very different ways of using yeast at its Donuts and Beer Pairing between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Feb. 15. The 21-and-older event will take place before the Shelf Ice Brewfest in downtown Michigan City at the gastropub at 401 Franklin Street.

Leeds Public House Chef Mark Sabbe will create a special doughnut for the event, where Chesterton Brewery, Burn ‘Em Brewing, Round Barn Public House and Brewery and Windmill Brewing will offer craft beer samples. The new Oh Gee Donuts in Chesterton will bake the other three mini-doughnuts that will be paired with craft beers.

“We love to bring businesses together to work as a team by picking a spot and having everyone come together,” said Eve Wierzbicki with event organizer Dig the Dunes. “We have been wanting to do something like this beer and doughnuts pairing for a while, and we feel doing it before the fest is the perfect time to try it out. We enjoy coming up with new and fun ideas.”

The craft beers includes Round Barn Public House and Brewery's Three Shadows oatmeal stout, a Boston Cream doughnut-style beer from Burn 'Em Brewing and Chesterton Brewery's Glazed Chocolate Donut Stout, which is brewed with actual doughnuts.

“When you brew beer, it takes on certain characteristics and adds to the body. The beer will pick up sugars from the doughnuts from the cake and add to the mouth feel and body,” Chesterton Brewery’s owner Vernon Brown said.

Leeds Public House owner Denise Burns said her business tries to showcase local breweries.

“It is so important for us to help strengthen partnerships and teamwork that really spotlight all of the one-of-a-kind spots that dot the Dunes and beyond,” Burns said. “The Shelf Ice Brewfest not only celebrates our region’s breweries, but also supports the nonprofit, Michigan City Mainstreet Association.”

Tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com.

