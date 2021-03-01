Craft beer industry mourns Barnaby Struve, ex-VP of 3 Floyds and 'champion of the outsider'

Gabe Mauch, co-owner of Grindhouse Cafe in Griffith and Whiting, said he was sideswiped by Struve's death.

"Barnaby took a chance on me as a line cook almost 16 years ago," he said. "I worked my way up to chef there, and I can say without a shadow of a doubt that I don't think there would be a Grindhouse if it weren't for the opportunity that Barnaby gave me. He used to come into the kitchen and talk about punk rock with me. Whenever we would share a drink, we'd toast 'to evil, and its triumph over good,' which I still say to this day every time I drink a shot of espresso or whiskey with co-workers."

Struve cared about his employees, doing drawings for them and standing up for them, Mauch said.

"There was one time when I was working in the kitchen where a customer was disrespecting a female server, and Barnaby heard about it and he immediately dumped their beers out the side door and kicked them out. It was the first time that I had ever seen a boss stand up for their staff. It really stuck with me," Mauch said. "I saw that 3 Floyds referred to him as 'a champion of the outsider.' I was an outsider/misfit that he gave chance to, and I'll forever be grateful for that."