Craft breweries offering home delivery during COVID-19 crisis

The coronavirus pandemic is keeping most people in sweatpants and robes at home, but they can get freshly brewed craft beer delivered straight to their doorstep.

Northwest Indiana craft breweries have been offering curbside pickup and home delivery. Off Square Brewing, Crown Brewing, 18th Street Brewery, The Chesterton Brewery and others will deliver their craft beer.

"With a lot of our wholesale draft accounts shutting down almost overnight we quickly pivoted to doing curbside pickup, and were able to shift our sales and delivery staff to doing home deliveries," Windmill Brewing owner Justin Verberg said. "We started with just taking orders through phone, email and Facebook and were eventually able to get everything integrated and streamlined onto our website. We've received a lot of positive feedback from customers on the system and we're working to make it as safe and easy as possible. We've received a lot of requests from customers on how Luther, our tap room cat, is handling things so we've been trying to post as many pictures and stories of him on Instagram and Facebook as we can. We definitely miss the tap room experience and we can't wait to celebrate with everyone when this is over."

Other craft breweries are focusing more on carryout and curbside pickup.