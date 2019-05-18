One of the Region's most established craft breweries will deliver its beer right to your door.
Crown Brewing, the 11-year-old craft brewery that stages the popular Crown Beer Fest at the Lake County Fairgrounds every year, now offers home delivery of bottles, cans and growlers of any beer it has on tap. The brewery at 211 S. East St. in downtown Crown Point decided to capitalize off its relationship with the neighboring Carriage Court Pizza, which effectively serves as its dining room and which it furnishes beer to in a mutually entwined arrangement.
"It stems from the fact that Carriage Court has been delivering pizza for 30-plus years," Crown Brewing owner Dave Bryan said. "Quite a few people asked if they could send some beer along, so we applied for the permit through the state of Indiana."
Carriage Court delivery drivers will now deliver pizza and Crown Brewing's beer, or just the craft beer, for a delivery fee of $5.
As more commerce shifts online, and more local retailers like Strack & Van Til and Jewel-Osco offer home delivery, apps such as Drizly and Saucey have popped up to deliver booze to one's doorstep. But so far, they are limited to some major cities and do not operate in Northwest Indiana.
Crown Brewing is the first Northwest Indiana craft brewery to offer home delivery. The service has been well-received thus far, Bryan said.
"Usually people order a growler or six-packs," he said. "The No. 1 seller for delivery is the No. 1 seller overall: our Special Forces IPA."
The craft brewery filmed a commercial for the service and posted it to its website, but many people thought it was a lark.
"People thought it was a joke or a prank," Byran said. "They couldn't believe it, but it's real."
He expects the service to be most popular during football season, on New Year's Eve and other holidays when people are harried or camped out at home.
"It's been picking up, but it's still growing," he said.