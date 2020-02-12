Credit scores in two Region cities rank among the lowest nationally, study finds

The median credit scores in Gary, East Chicago and south suburban Harvey rank among the lowest in the United States, a new study found.

Personal finance website WalletHub found Gary had the third worst median credit score, Harvey the fifth worst, and East Chicago the sixth worst nationally in the study 2020's Cities with the Highest & Lowest Credit Scores.

Gary's median credit score was 559, Harvey's was 565, and East Chicago 566.

Chester, Pennsylvania; East St. Louis, Illinois; and Camden, New Jersey, tied for the worst nationally with an median credit score of 552, while Detroit was fourth with 555.

Nationally, The Villages by Orlando, Florida, ranked highest with a median credit score of 806, according to the WalletHub study. In the Chicago area, Wilmette, Illinois, placed first with a median score of 770, while the Indianapolis suburb of Zionsville topped Indiana with a median score of 773.

FICO credit scores range between 300 and 850, with anything over 700 considered good, according to Experian. A score in the range of 300 to 579 is considered "very poor."

Gary, Harvey and East Chicago long have been economically distressed.