Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute act to play in Portage

A Clearance Clearwater Revival tribute band will play Thursday at Woodland Park in Portage.

"The Fortunate Sons have been acclaimed as the world's greatest tribute to America's greatest band: Creedence Clearwater Revival. Based in Chicago, the band tours nationally and internationally to keep the tradition of CCR's timeless music alive," Portage LIVE! Publicity Director Debra Silvert said. "Using original vintage gear and instruments, accurate costumes, and spot-on musical ability, The Fortunate Sons instantly conjure up the full experience of seeing Creedence in their prime."

The band will perform the classic 1960s rock at 7 p.m. in Oakwood Hall at the park at 2100 Willowcreek Road.

"You won’t want to miss this timeless rock and roll performance! Each band member portrays the inimitable playing style and appearance of CCR’s original musicians," Silvert said. "Creedence Clearwater Revival’s many hits include 'Proud Mary,' 'Have You Ever Seen the Rain' and 'I Heard It Through the Grapevine.'"

It's one of the live concerts presented by the nonprofit arts group Portage LIVE!, which has brought live entertainment to the community for 32 years. Upcoming shows include the big band Shout Section on April 7 and Mariachi Ameca, Latin Night! on May 4.

Tickets are $15 at the door for adults or free with a season ticket pass. It's also free for students.

For more information, visit portagelive.org.

