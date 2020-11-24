Critics: Indiana panel's report could lead to coal bailout

Task force member Rep. Matt Pierce, a Bloomington Democrat, said several of the recommendations were too vague to support and could lead to legislation some lawmakers say the task force blessed.

"We haven't laid out in a specific way what these metrics should be or even the parameters for them," Pierce said.

Soliday said legislation has already been drafted on both recommendations, but he did not give specifics.

The panel's report is not binding and it's still up to the Indiana legislature to put it into action. The task force includes members of both houses of the legislature, along with academics, the state's utility consumer counselor and utility advocates.

While the panel has encouraged renewables — emphasizing that renewable energy is important to keep Indiana competitive in attracting and retaining certain businesses — it also wants to keep fossil fuels around.

Electricity affordability and reliability is a huge issue in Indiana, which is the nation's most manufacturing-intensive state. Steelmakers, automakers, retail superstores and other large customers consume massive amounts of electricity every day.