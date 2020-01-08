Crossroads Animal Hospital opens in Schererville with 24/7 emergency department

After being under construction on a high-profile site on U.S. 30 for most of last year, the brand-new, state-of-the-art Crossroads Animal Hospital opens Thursday.
A group of veterinarians, including three owners of the Hobart Animal Clinic, decided to open the veterinary clinic with a 24/7 emergency department to fill a void after the closure of Calumet Emergency Clinic in Schererville a few years ago.
"Hobart Animal Clinic has been in business since 1954, serving the community and their clients in a walk-in-type facility for multiple generations," Dr. Corinne Fisher-Thompson said. "It is currently one of the largest veterinary clinics in our region. Our goal was to expand our outreach and provide the same high quality service to dogs and cats in another community."
The animal hospital at 5939 Lincoln Highway in Schererville, but with a Crown Point address, serves both cats and dogs with a full array of veterinary care, including exams, vaccines, surgeries, dental procedures and orthopedic care. Its testing capabilities include ultrasounds and X-rays.
Crossroads Animal Hospital has eight exam rooms, a large treatment area, a dental suite, a surgery suite, and separate wards for dogs and cats. It has no boarding facilities but will keep animals overnight for treatment.
While the veterinary clinic is open for regular business hours Monday through Saturday, it will open its doors to treat pets for emergencies at any time, day or night, seven days a week.
Crossroads Animal Hospital employs about 30 people, including 12 doctors. Three doctors and two technicians are on hand at any given time.
"It took a couple years to come to fruition," Fisher-Thompson said. "Our goal was to have a clinic where people from Schererville, Crown Point, St. John, and Dyer could walk in anytime and get their pets treated in a timely manner. My biggest goal is to have great relationships with people and their pets, to get to know their dogs and cats from puppyhood to becoming senior dog in the household and from kittyhood to becoming senior cat."
She said there was a need for a bigger animal hospital in the Tri-Town area.
"All of our veterinarians have lived in Northwest Indiana for a long time and just love serving the pets in the same community," she said. "Long-term, we'd like to continue to expand our service. Ultimately, our goal is to grow the business."
Crossroads Animal Hospital is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for regular business hours, and 24/7 for emergencies.
For more information, call 219-319-0679, visit crossroadsanimalhospital.org.