Crossroads Beauty Show returns to the Region

The Crossroads Beauty Show will return to Northwest Indiana.

 Provided

The Crossroads Beauty Show will again gather barbers, hair care professionals and others in the beauty industry from across Northwest Indiana and beyond.

The conference will take place from noon until 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Avalon Event Center at 3550 U.S. 30 in Hobart.

Eric Hanspard, the president and founder of the Team Barber Educational Foundation, organizes the annual conference. It’s taken place every year in Northwest Indiana since 2014.

Purdue Federal Credit Union is sponsoring this year’s event, which aims to help beauty professionals continue their learning and professional development. Purdue Federal Credit Union Vice President of Business Development Matt Scheuer will deliver remarks.

It will feature contests for barber students, graphic freestyle designs, kids’ total looks and best fade and style. There’s also networking opportunities with a few thousand beauty professionals from across the state typically in attendance.

People are also reading…

This year’s vendors include Cami Nellum, Amina Beauty College, Jerrell Barbershop, Shawn the Barber: Barber Nerd Apparel, AE: Skin Care Products, Don Potter, Nakia Dumas, M & M Barber & Beauty Supply, Samarha Maria, JQLM Radio, Johnny Akons, Ghaniyya Lutfi, Lavish Lipz Collection, Loricee’s Beauty Academy, The Stepney Institute of Esthetics & Wellness and Jennifer Stewart.

It’s open to the general public.

For more information, visit teambarberindianaevents.com or find Team Barber Indiana on Facebook or Instagram.

