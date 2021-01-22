Crossroads' Business Expo to return next month with marketing luncheon

The Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will return next month with local marketing experts headlining a luncheon panel.
The event, billed as the Region's premier professional business event, will take place Feb. 16 at the Patrician Banquet Center, 410 E. US 30. Masks will be required and social distancing encouraged because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Doors open at 11:15 a.m., and a marketing panel discussion takes place during a luncheon at noon. An exhibit floor then will be opened for local businesses to showcase their wares from 1 to 4 p.m.
"As 2021 gets underway, local businesses must reenergize their networks and digital marketing strategies for resilience and recovery," the chamber said in a news release. "The event’s noontime luncheon will be headlined by a marketing panel featuring local experts and business leaders to discuss the imperative to expand and sharpen digital marketing strategies in 2021."
Mont Handley, an entrepreneur-in-residence and associate director of Purdue University Northwest's Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center, will moderate a panel consisting of Lisa Fronek, Heather Beccera and Joseph Skibbie.
Fronek owns Generate Sales & Marketing Solutions LLC in Crown Point. Beccera serves as chief marketing officer at the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority in Hammond. Skibbie, a digital marketing expert, is president of JRS Mar/Com in Arlington Heights.
The panelists will talk about the importance of strategic marketing to sustain business during the coronavirus pandemic and after life returns to normal.
Sponsors of The Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo 2021 include Franciscan Health Crown Point, ATN Technology, Generate Sales, the Purdue Technology Center, the Working Well, Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute, McMahon Associates and Superior Ambulance.
For more information, email deann@crossroadschamber.org, call 219-769-8180 or visit www.crossroadschamber.org.