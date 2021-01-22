Crossroads' Business Expo to return next month with marketing luncheon

The Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will return next month with local marketing experts headlining a luncheon panel.

The event, billed as the Region's premier professional business event, will take place Feb. 16 at the Patrician Banquet Center, 410 E. US 30. Masks will be required and social distancing encouraged because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Doors open at 11:15 a.m., and a marketing panel discussion takes place during a luncheon at noon. An exhibit floor then will be opened for local businesses to showcase their wares from 1 to 4 p.m.

"As 2021 gets underway, local businesses must reenergize their networks and digital marketing strategies for resilience and recovery," the chamber said in a news release. "The event’s noontime luncheon will be headlined by a marketing panel featuring local experts and business leaders to discuss the imperative to expand and sharpen digital marketing strategies in 2021."

Mont Handley, an entrepreneur-in-residence and associate director of Purdue University Northwest's Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center, will moderate a panel consisting of Lisa Fronek, Heather Beccera and Joseph Skibbie.