Crossroads Regional Chamber to host Evening of Thanks gala

The Crossroads Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Evening of Thanks gala later this month.

The event will take place on Nov. 20 at Avalon Manor at 3550 E Lincoln Hwy in Hobart. It will start with a silent auction at 6 p.m., followed by a cocktail hour with entertainment by the singer Blake Alexander, who performs both crooner standards and pop hits.

A dinner and awards presentation will start at 7 p.m. followed by a performance by the Windy City Dueling Pianos between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

"The chamber's leading event of the year is dedicated to supporting local businesses through their fundraiser, recognizing community members with media advertising, printed materials, and more using the chamber website," the Crossroads Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. "Their fundraiser will promote the organizations of chamber members and non-chamber members to strengthen the economic climate of Northwest Indiana and beyond the region."

The Crossroads Regional Chamber has members in business in more than 30 communities, including Merrillville and Crown Point. It claims to be the largest chamber in Lake County with 700 businesses and 20,000 employees.