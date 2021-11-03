 Skip to main content
Crossroads Regional Chamber to host Evening of Thanks gala
urgent

The Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce's "Casablanca Gala" took place in 2017 in Merrillville.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

The Crossroads Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Evening of Thanks gala later this month.

The event will take place on Nov. 20 at Avalon Manor at 3550 E Lincoln Hwy in Hobart. It will start with a silent auction at 6 p.m., followed by a cocktail hour with entertainment by the singer Blake Alexander, who performs both crooner standards and pop hits.

A dinner and awards presentation will start at 7 p.m. followed by a performance by the Windy City Dueling Pianos between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

"The chamber's leading event of the year is dedicated to supporting local businesses through their fundraiser, recognizing community members with media advertising, printed materials, and more using the chamber website," the Crossroads Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. "Their fundraiser will promote the organizations of chamber members and non-chamber members to strengthen the economic climate of Northwest Indiana and beyond the region."

The Crossroads Regional Chamber has members in business in more than 30 communities, including Merrillville and Crown Point. It claims to be the largest chamber in Lake County with 700 businesses and 20,000 employees.

It focuses on business-to-business services such as networking, marketing, promotional materials and sponsorship opportunities. 

Franciscan Health is the presenting sponsor of the chamber's annual Evening of Thanks Gala. Other sponsors include Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Superior Ambulance Service, NIPSCO, Community Healthcare System, McMahon & Associates CPA’s, P.C., First Financial Bank, Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute and Lake County IN Economic Development.

The Crossroads Chamber of Commerce is still seeking sponsorships, which result in ten reservations and promotion that includes inclusion on all media advertising and a logo on the sideshow.

Tickets are $100 per person. Businesses and individuals can register online.

For more information, call 219.769.8180, email deann@crossroadschamber.org or visit crossroadschamber.com.

