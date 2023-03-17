A crowdfunding campaign seeks to pay for the Indigenous Cultural Trail, a significant attraction planned by the Indiana Dunes Visitors Center in Porter.

The campaign aims to raise $50,000 to pay for the trail, which will celebrate Indigenous culture with stories and sculptures.

“The response to the Indiana Dunes Indigenous Trail concept has been overwhelmingly positive. Visitors and locals are looking forward to seeing the trail develop,” said Christine Livingston, vice president of Indiana Dunes Tourism.

“The Indiana Dunes Visitor Center welcomed nearly 200,000 people to the dunes last year. Having the trail here will elevate Indigenous voices in the Indiana Dunes and introduce thousands to this important part of our story.”

Indiana Dunes Tourism, the Indiana Dunes National Park, the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi are developing the trail will be pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly. It will feature murals of native animals, a large limestone sculpture of a turtle, interpretative signs, colorful crosswalks, a fire pit and a tree trail.

“With the development of the trail, visitors and residents will be able to relate better to the tribes of the Indiana Dunes area, knowing more about their history, language and culture,” said Jennifer Kanine of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. “The Pokagon Band looks forward to the day the tribal flag is flown in front of the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, signifying the culmination of collaborative work amongst diverse stakeholders.”

If the campaign raises $50,000 by May 16, the state will give the project a matching grant through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s CreatINg Places. It’s a state program that’s raised more than $7.5 million in public money and $6.3 million in matching funds for projects in communities across the state.

“The Indiana Dunes are the pride of our state, and the addition of an Indigenous Cultural Trail to this wonderful national park will further engage and educate visitors from around the country,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “This campaign is the essence of the CreatINg Places initiative, blending the respect of the past with a vision for the future.”

The trail aims to be a new attraction at the Indiana Dunes National Park, which drew 2.8 million visitors last year and has seen a surge in visitation since it was rebranded from a National Lakeshore to a National Park.

It also seeks to elevate the voices and perspectives of the native people who occupied Northwest Indiana before settlers arrived.

“The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi desires to educate visitors and residents regarding their ties to the Indiana Dunes area and the presence of Indigenous peoples today and during historic times,” Kanine said. “Having representatives of multiple tribes helping to develop the Indiana Dunes Indigenous Cultural Trail ensures that the project is being done in a good way, considering the viewpoints of all those involved.”

To other information or to donate, visit indianadunes.com (hover over Explore the Dunes, then Experiences and select Indigenous Cultural Trail).