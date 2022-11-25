Crown Antique Mall to host Santa visit Saturday, other holiday events

Santa's making a wish, he's checking it twice and he's going to find out who's naughty or nice.

Those who aren't expecting a lump of coal in their stocking can make their way to the Crown Antique Mall in Crown Point this weekend.

The antique mall at 545 E 110th Ave. will host Santa Claus from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday as well as holiday events leading up to Christmas. Jolly Old Saint Nick will appear at a life-sized gingerbread house the antique mall built to put people in a festive holiday spirit.

"We want to give back to the community," owner Mark Kratkoczki said. "We're putting on special events to encourage people to shop small and save big. Especially with how the economy is doing right now, there's interest in repurposed and reused things."

The 20,600-square-foot store hosts 150 different vendors. They sell collectibles, vintage records, furniture, knickknacks, artisan pieces and a wide array of antiques.

"There's definitely something for all ages," Kratkoczki said.

Crown Antique Mall spent four days building the gingerbread house with an animated nutcracker, reindeer and other Christmas decorations. It's located in Building 2, which people can find by following the peppermint decals on the floor.

Santa will appear there Saturday and give out gifts to the kids. They can tell him what they want for Christmas this year and take photos if they bring their own cameras or camera phones. There will be refreshments, the Sandwich Bar food truck from Lowell and heated tents where people can dine outside.

"We just wanted to do something to outdo what we've done before," Kratkoczki said.

Next Saturday, the Crown Antique Mall also will host a holiday open house all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will turn a Bulldog statue into Santa so kids can pose for photos with it.

"It's definitely something the kids are going to remember for a long time," he said. "It's a huge time for vendors right now, especially with how the economy has been slow. It's a prime season for retail."

For more information visit crownantiquemall.net.