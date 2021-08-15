Crown Beer Fest returns at a new venue in September

Crown Beer Fest returns Sept. 4 at the new Bulldog Park in downtown Crown Point.

For 11 years, Crown Brewing has staged Northwest Indiana's largest and longest-running craft beer festival. Along with just about every other major festival, it went on hiatus last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the 21-and-older craft beer festival will take place 3:30-7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Park at 183 S. West St., with the first hour reserved for VIP ticket holders only. Those with general admission tickets can enter the gates at 4:30 p.m.

Local music legend Robert Rolfe Feddersen, a popular performer and staple at many Region music venues, will host the craft beer festival this year. More than 50 craft breweries will pour unlimited samples of more than 200 craft beers from across Northwest Indiana and beyond. Attendees also can enjoy an evening of live music and buy food that's available for purchase.

Crown Brewing owner Dave Bryan said Crown Beer Fest was moved from its traditional home at the Lake County Fairgrounds to try the new venue. He said Bulldog Park offered many advantages, including the stage for live music and an accessible location people can walk to downtown.