Crown Beer Fest to bring more than 200 beers to Lake County Fairgrounds

Crown Beer Fest returns to its original location in the Lake County Fairgrounds later this month.

Northwest Indiana's largest and longest-running craft beer festival, which was held at the new Bulldog Park in downtown Crown Point last year, will take place from 1:30 to 6 p.m. June 18.

Crown Brewing has staged the 21-and-older festival as a "celebration for all craft beer enthusiasts" for 12 years now. It will take place at 889 S. Court St. in Crown Point, with the first hour reserved for VIP ticket holders only.

Crown Brewing owner David Bryan said the beer festival will have 45 breweries and almost 200 beers this year. Crown Beer Fest also will have 10 different hard seltzers and offerings from three local coffee companies and two energy drink companies.

Attendees can enjoy games like corn hole and a giant beer pong game.

"This year the VIP guests will have a VIP Room filled with food, snacks and beverages throughout the entire fest, along with VIP bathrooms," Bryan said. "This year we also have District of Art barbershop offering free haircuts."

Attendees can enjoy live music at the beer festival, which will be emceed by Robert Rolfe Feddersen, a frequent performer at local craft breweries who's recorded 10 albums as a solo artist and previously played with Loudmouth.

"We also have two live bands," Bryan said. "The headliner band is Strings Beyond Description, a famous bluegrass band."

This year's breweries include Crown Brewing, 3 Floyds, 18th Street Brewery, Off Square Brewing, Blockhead Beerworks, Fuzzyline Brewing, Ghost Isle Brewery, Windmill Brewing, Off Square Brewing, Maplewood, Evil Horse Brewing, Evil Czech Brewing, Byway Brewing, Shoreline Brewery, St. John Malt Brothers, Ironwood Brewing, One Trick Pony and Flossmoor Station.

Tickets cover a souvenir pint glass and unlimited sampling of the more than 200 beers on tap.

Tickets are on sale now. They are $45 for general admission, $85 for VIP and $25 for designated drivers.

For more information, visit crownbeerfest.com or call 219-663-4545.

