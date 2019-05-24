The Crown Beer Fest, one of Northwest Indiana's biggest and most well-established craft beer festivals, will return for the 10th year and tap some of 3 Floyd's acclaimed Dark Lord beer to celebrate.
More than 50 craft breweries will serve more than 100 craft beers at Crown Brewing's annual festival at 2:30 p.m. June 15 at the Lake County Fairgrounds at 889 S. Court St. VIP admission starts at 1:30 p.m.
3 Floyds will supply some of its highly coveted Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout, which is typically only available at its own Dark Lord festival.
"Our brewmaster knows Nick Floyd from back when they worked together at Goose Island, and they keep in regular contact," Crown Brewing owner Dave Bryan said. "He reached out to him about our big 10-year anniversary and he agreed to provide some Dark Lord."
Crown Brewing launched the beer festival in 2009, back before many of Northwest Indiana's craft breweries even opened. It drew only a few hundred people the first year, but now attracts thousands at a time when more than 180 breweries are making beer in Indiana, according to the Brewers Association.
This year, the breweries at Crown Beer Fest will include 3 Floyds, Greenbush Brewing, Upland Brewing, Zorn Brew Works, Burn 'Em Brewing, 18th Street Brewery, Windmill Brewing, Mad Anthony Brewing, Evil Horse Brewing, Byway Brewing, Cigar City Brewing, Shoreline Brewery, St. John Malt Brothers, Ironwood Brewing, One Trick Brewing, Fenwick Farms Brewing, Off Square Brewing, and Back Roads Brewery, People's Brewing, The Devil's Trumpet, Metazoa Brewing, Triton Brewing and Creatures of Habit Brewing.
Food vendors will include Provecho Latin Provisions, Carriage Court Pizza, Lelulo's Vegan Eats & Treats, Doc's Smokehouse, The Big Weiner, and Cafe Racer Coffees.
Alien Syndicate and Cat Man Dog will perform live music.
Tickets are $25 for designated drivers, $40 for general admittance and $80 for VIPs who get in an hour earlier than everyone else, as well as a food ticket and a souvenir tote bag. Tickets include a souvenir pint glass and unlimited sampling until the festival ends at 5 p.m.
For more information, visit crownbeerfest.com or call 219-663-4545.