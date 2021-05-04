 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Beer Fest to return this fall
urgent

Crown Beer Fest to return this fall

Crown Beer Fest to return this fall

A variety of beers and other beverages are typically available at Crown Beer Fest.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Crown Beer Fest, Northwest Indiana's largest and longest-running craft beer festival, will return this fall at a new venue after a year's hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now in its 11th year, the festival typically features more than 50 craft breweries pouring more than 200 craft beers. 

"We're bringing it back this year," Crown Brewing owner Dave Bryan said. "We were going to have it in early June but we're switching it to September. It will be in Bulldog Park for the first time." 

Luther the cat is the famous mascot of Windmill Brewing in Dyer. His image graces one of the taproom's beers, pint glasses and more.

The exact date and time of the daylong festival have not been determined.

Crown Beer Fest should be able to accommodate just as many vendors at Bulldog Park as it did in the Lake County Fairgrounds, Bryan said.

"We just wanted to try it out and like the venue a lot," he said. "It's already fenced in. We're used to dealing with the city. It has a stage for live music. You can walk to it. It has its pros and cons."

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Crown Beer Fest also may limit ticket sales this year to encourage social distancing. 

"Depending on the guidelines and the capacity, we might limit the tickets," Bryan said.

The festival letting people sample different styles of craft beer from breweries in Northwest Indiana, throughout the state and across the nation normally takes place in the summer. But it's been logistically difficult to organize this year because of the pandemic.

"A lot of breweries are just restarting now and are not back at full capacity," he said. "We want to give them a little bit more time. Three of our regular breweries have gone out of business. We're definitely going to bring it back. We just need to solidify the date."

In past years, Crown Beer Fest has featured breweries like 3 Floyds, Greenbush Brewing, Upland Brewing, Zorn Brew Works, Burn 'Em Brewing, 18th Street Brewery, Windmill Brewing, Evil Horse Brewing, Byway Brewing, Shoreline Brewery, St. John Malt Brothers, Ironwood Brewing, One Trick Brewing, Fenwick Farms Brewing and Off Square Brewing. It's has previously had food vendors like Provecho Latin Provisions, Carriage Court Pizza and Lelulo's Vegan Eats & Treats, as well as live music.

Tickets typically cover a souvenir pint glass and unlimited sampling of various beers.

For more information, visit crownbeerfest.com or call 219-663-4545.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Horizon Bank profits up 74% year over year

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Munster Ale Fest returns
Entertainment

Munster Ale Fest returns

  • Updated

Munster Ale Fest returns for a sixth year Saturday, bringing craft beers and hard ciders from across Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan…

Tickets on sale for Crown Beer Fest
219

Tickets on sale for Crown Beer Fest

  • Updated

Tickets are now on sale for the Eighth Annual Crown Beer Fest, which returns June 10 to the Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St. in Crown Point.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts