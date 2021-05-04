Crown Beer Fest to return this fall

Crown Beer Fest, Northwest Indiana's largest and longest-running craft beer festival, will return this fall at a new venue after a year's hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now in its 11th year, the festival typically features more than 50 craft breweries pouring more than 200 craft beers.

"We're bringing it back this year," Crown Brewing owner Dave Bryan said. "We were going to have it in early June but we're switching it to September. It will be in Bulldog Park for the first time."

The exact date and time of the daylong festival have not been determined.

Crown Beer Fest should be able to accommodate just as many vendors at Bulldog Park as it did in the Lake County Fairgrounds, Bryan said.

"We just wanted to try it out and like the venue a lot," he said. "It's already fenced in. We're used to dealing with the city. It has a stage for live music. You can walk to it. It has its pros and cons."

Crown Beer Fest also may limit ticket sales this year to encourage social distancing.

"Depending on the guidelines and the capacity, we might limit the tickets," Bryan said.